Mariner LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Mariner LLC decreased its position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 118,938 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 11,343 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the second quarter worth $1,277,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 91,909.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,443 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 29,411 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 15.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,204 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 4.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 151,497 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 28.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 132,057 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 29,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $203,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 12,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $183,772.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,784 shares of company stock worth $490,854. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 target price on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.51 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.62. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $127.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.23 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 27.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

