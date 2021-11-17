Flow Traders U.S. LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK) by 105.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,578 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 880.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 62,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 62,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 33,473 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 416,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,178,000 after purchasing an additional 271,345 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Belgium ETF alerts:

EWK stock opened at $21.71 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Belgium ETF has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $23.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.07.

iShares MSCI Belgium Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Belgium Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Belgian market, as measured by the MSCI Belgium Investable Market Index (the Index).

Read More: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Belgium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Belgium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.