Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $476,000 Holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 20,255 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

CLTL opened at $105.66 on Wednesday. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.64 and a fifty-two week high of $105.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.67 and a 200-day moving average of $105.67.

