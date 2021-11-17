Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $515,000 in BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSB)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.33% of BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF by 605.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF by 232.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 31,992 shares during the period.

BKSB opened at $50.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.31. BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $52.64.

