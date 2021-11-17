Wedbush Comments on Telos Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Telos in a research report issued on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Telos’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Telos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Shares of Telos stock opened at $17.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Telos has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $41.84.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%.

In related news, COO Edward L. Williams sold 69,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $2,266,789.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,361,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,207 shares of company stock worth $11,340,919 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLS. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Telos during the second quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Telos by 169.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Telos by 254.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Telos during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Telos during the second quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

