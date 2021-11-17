Pacoca Tops One Day Volume of $1.44 Million (PACOCA)

Pacoca (CURRENCY:PACOCA) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 17th. Pacoca has a total market cap of $18.80 million and $1.44 million worth of Pacoca was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pacoca has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Pacoca coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000411 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00069403 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00070948 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.50 or 0.00092059 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,450.26 or 1.00265814 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,203.37 or 0.06971915 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Pacoca Coin Profile

Pacoca’s total supply is 81,871,748 coins and its circulating supply is 75,906,081 coins. Pacoca’s official Twitter account is @pacoca_io

