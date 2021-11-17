Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0743 per share on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 2.9% over the last three years.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund stock opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $15.23.

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.