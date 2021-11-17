InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Short Interest Update

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 868,200 shares, an increase of 116.0% from the October 14th total of 401,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of IFRX opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.74. InflaRx has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFRX. UBS Group AG grew its position in InflaRx by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in InflaRx in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in InflaRx in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in InflaRx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IFRX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on InflaRx from $2.80 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on InflaRx from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InflaRx in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered InflaRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InflaRx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

About InflaRx

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

