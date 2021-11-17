InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Short Interest Update

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 868,200 shares, an increase of 116.0% from the October 14th total of 401,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of IFRX opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.74. InflaRx has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.00.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFRX. UBS Group AG grew its position in InflaRx by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in InflaRx in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in InflaRx in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in InflaRx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 25.77% of the company’s stock.
About InflaRx
InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.
See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?
Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.