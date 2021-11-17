Short Interest in Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Expands By 105.1%

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 105.1% from the October 14th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Innovative Solutions and Support stock opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.05.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISSC. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 17.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support in the second quarter worth about $464,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 10.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 37,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. The firm designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.

