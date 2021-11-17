Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Increased to $410.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Wedbush from $340.00 to $410.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HD. OTR Global cut Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.35.

HD stock opened at $391.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $413.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $394.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $349.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.73.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Home Depot will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 2.4% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 10,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

