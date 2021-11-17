Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSE:GCM) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSE:GCM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

Shares of Gran Colombia Gold stock opened at C$5.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$558.42 million and a P/E ratio of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.49. Gran Colombia Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.50 and a 1 year high of C$8.40.

Get Gran Colombia Gold alerts:

Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on shares of Gran Colombia Gold from C$9.46 to C$9.32 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

In related news, Director Hernan Martinez acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,550.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 356,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,658,145.86.

Gran Colombia Gold Company Profile

Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Gran Colombia Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Colombia Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.