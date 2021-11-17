Flow Traders U.S. LLC Boosts Position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Aluminum Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Aluminum Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJU) by 35.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.08% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Aluminum Subindex Total Return ETN worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

NYSEARCA:JJU opened at $54.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.54. iPath Series B Bloomberg Aluminum Subindex Total Return ETN has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $67.78.

