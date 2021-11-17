Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $557,000 Position in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 53,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THMAU. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $250,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $321,000.

OTCMKTS THMAU opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $10.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20.

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

