Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2021

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $832,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the second quarter worth $2,478,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the second quarter worth $95,348,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of LCTU opened at $54.41 on Wednesday. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $54.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.51.

