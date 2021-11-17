MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKU) Shares Sold by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its stake in MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKU) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.51% of MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

BNKU opened at $64.92 on Wednesday. MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $71.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.39.

