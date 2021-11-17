Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 24,562 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,602 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 24,562 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.50% of First Busey worth $6,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Busey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Busey by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Busey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BUSE. Zacks Investment Research cut First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley lowered their target price on First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.04. First Busey Co. has a 12-month low of $19.91 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $104.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.41 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. First Busey’s payout ratio is 41.82%.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

