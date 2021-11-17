Reviewing Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) and Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) and Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Ovintiv alerts:

This table compares Ovintiv and Falcon Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovintiv $6.09 billion 1.54 -$6.10 billion ($2.27) -15.78 Falcon Minerals $38.88 million 12.22 $7.70 million $0.16 34.38

Falcon Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ovintiv. Ovintiv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Falcon Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Ovintiv has a beta of 3.67, suggesting that its stock price is 267% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Falcon Minerals has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Ovintiv pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Falcon Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.9%. Ovintiv pays out -24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Falcon Minerals pays out 375.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ovintiv has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Falcon Minerals has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ovintiv and Falcon Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovintiv 0 4 19 0 2.83 Falcon Minerals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Ovintiv currently has a consensus price target of $36.02, indicating a potential upside of 0.54%. Falcon Minerals has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 54.55%. Given Falcon Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Falcon Minerals is more favorable than Ovintiv.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.1% of Ovintiv shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of Falcon Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Ovintiv shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Falcon Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ovintiv and Falcon Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovintiv -8.50% 29.47% 8.20% Falcon Minerals 14.63% 3.77% 3.08%

Summary

Falcon Minerals beats Ovintiv on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta. Its other upstream assets comprise Eagle Ford in south Texas, Bakken in North Dakota, and Uinta in central Utah; and Duvernay in west central Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Wheatland in southern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Encana Corporation and changed its name to Ovintiv Inc. in January 2020. Ovintiv Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.