Financial Analysis: loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) and Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS)

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) and Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares loanDepot and Senmiao Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets loanDepot N/A N/A N/A Senmiao Technology -213.13% -1,608.66% -68.10%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for loanDepot and Senmiao Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score loanDepot 1 5 7 0 2.46 Senmiao Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

loanDepot currently has a consensus target price of $15.88, suggesting a potential upside of 129.41%. Given loanDepot’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe loanDepot is more favorable than Senmiao Technology.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares loanDepot and Senmiao Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio loanDepot $4.31 billion 0.50 N/A N/A N/A Senmiao Technology $6.16 million 6.47 -$10.36 million ($0.32) -2.25

loanDepot has higher revenue and earnings than Senmiao Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of loanDepot shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Senmiao Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Senmiao Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

loanDepot beats Senmiao Technology on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc. engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. It offers mortgage loans to borrowers; and in the secondary market. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.

Senmiao Technology Company Profile

Senmiao Technology Ltd. is a holding company, which facilitate automobile transaction and related services focusing on the ride-hailing industry. It provides auto finance solutions through financing leases, car rental services to individual customers to meet their personal needs. The company was founded in May 2014 and is headquartered in Chengdu, China.

