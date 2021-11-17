Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 159,048 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 58.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,048 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $710,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 402.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $85.28 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $63.65 and a 52-week high of $85.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.56.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.