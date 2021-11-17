Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 145,477 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 402,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,477 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vale were worth $9,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Vale by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 194,710,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,441,305,000 after purchasing an additional 27,577,497 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,288,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $439,971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194,635 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 43,804,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $998,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vale by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,048,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,666,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Vale by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,929,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.59 and a 1-year high of $23.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day moving average is $18.83.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 69.55%. On average, analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.684 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 16.36%. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.49%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VALE. Zacks Investment Research cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BNP Paribas raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.09.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

