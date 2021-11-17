Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $70.99 Million Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 861,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,066 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $70,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $70.99 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52 week low of $64.95 and a 52 week high of $97.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.31 and its 200-day moving average is $74.15.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

