Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 842,913 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,458,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 842,913 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $74,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Primo Water during the first quarter valued at $4,509,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Primo Water by 7.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Primo Water by 125.2% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Primo Water by 12.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,143,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,366,000 after purchasing an additional 474,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the first quarter valued at about $1,585,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 8,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $157,921.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 37,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $659,460.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,373,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,411,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 463,945 shares of company stock valued at $8,467,725. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRMW shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Primo Water from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Shares of PRMW opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.91. Primo Water Co. has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $19.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently -184.62%.

Primo Water Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

