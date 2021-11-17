Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,673 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.53% of Whirlpool worth $72,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,005,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 208.6% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,368,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.23.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $235.22 on Wednesday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $171.33 and a 52 week high of $257.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.77.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.93%.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total value of $211,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

