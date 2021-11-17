First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the bank on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

First Financial Northwest has increased its dividend payment by 48.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. First Financial Northwest has a payout ratio of 37.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Financial Northwest to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.3%.

FFNW stock opened at $16.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.52. The company has a market capitalization of $158.69 million, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.56. First Financial Northwest has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $17.25.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 20.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Financial Northwest will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Financial Northwest stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) by 55.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of First Financial Northwest worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 41.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

