SSE plc (LON:SSE) Announces Dividend of GBX 25.50

SSE plc (LON:SSE) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 25.50 ($0.33) per share on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SSE stock opened at GBX 1,595 ($20.84) on Wednesday. SSE has a twelve month low of GBX 1,284.50 ($16.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,690 ($22.08). The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.51. The company has a market capitalization of £17.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,622.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,571.04.

A number of research firms have commented on SSE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,690 ($22.08) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,621.13 ($21.18).

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

