MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.900-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MDU stock opened at $28.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.46. MDU Resources Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.29 and a fifty-two week high of $35.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MDU Resources Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,155,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 472,407 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.57% of MDU Resources Group worth $36,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

