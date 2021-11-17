Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Declares $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 19th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.
Shares of TSE KEY opened at C$30.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$31.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.67. The company has a market cap of C$6.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.07. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$20.37 and a 12 month high of C$35.75.
In other Keyera news, Director James Vance Bertram sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 669,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20,082,000.
About Keyera
Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.
