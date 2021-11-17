Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Declares $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 19th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Shares of TSE KEY opened at C$30.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$31.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.67. The company has a market cap of C$6.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.07. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$20.37 and a 12 month high of C$35.75.

In other Keyera news, Director James Vance Bertram sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 669,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20,082,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC cut Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Keyera in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$33.00 price target on Keyera and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.19.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

