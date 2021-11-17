Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,532 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.23% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $75,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at $232,000. Mairs & Power Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at $207,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $63.02 on Wednesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $45.57 and a 52 week high of $63.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.23.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

