Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stake in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,552,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 388,629 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.06% of TriMas worth $77,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRS. Bbva USA bought a new stake in TriMas during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 31.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TriMas in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of TriMas in the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 16.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Get TriMas alerts:

Shares of TriMas stock opened at $37.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.55. TriMas Co. has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $38.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). TriMas had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $222.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TriMas Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.26%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of TriMas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

TriMas Profile

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

See Also: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS).

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.