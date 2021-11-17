Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 1,988.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,883 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 305,515 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $9,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 12.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,443,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,195,000 after purchasing an additional 611,240 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 13.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,862,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,099,000 after purchasing an additional 588,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,025,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,235,000 after purchasing an additional 28,540 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 9.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 949,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,931,000 after purchasing an additional 83,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 26.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 722,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,268,000 after purchasing an additional 150,989 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Terry D. Mccallister acquired 10,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.61 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,322 shares in the company, valued at $106,364.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $26.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Primoris Services Co. has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $41.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $913.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.62%.

PRIM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.60.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

