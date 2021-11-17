Millennium Management LLC Has $9.32 Million Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 66.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,606 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $9,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the second quarter worth $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 46.6% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 43.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $50.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.33 and a 200-day moving average of $51.19. The stock has a market cap of $128.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $45.17 and a 52-week high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.