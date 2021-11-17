Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 4,621 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 115,525.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,625 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Five9 were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Five9 by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,759 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,517,000 after buying an additional 5,587 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in Five9 by 242.1% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 6,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 58,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after buying an additional 34,265 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Five9 by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after purchasing an additional 15,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $166.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.12 and a 12 month high of $211.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.24 and a beta of 0.41.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FIVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.50.

In other Five9 news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 2,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total transaction of $393,934.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 94,861 shares in the company, valued at $16,086,528.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.83, for a total transaction of $104,406.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,557,517.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,082 shares of company stock valued at $6,900,583. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

