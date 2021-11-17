Millennium Management LLC Takes $9.54 Million Position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 980,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,544,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 7.16% of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth about $485,000.

Shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

