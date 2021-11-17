Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Stake Lifted by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 7,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

Shares of BOND stock opened at $109.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.71. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $109.01 and a 12 month high of $113.16.

