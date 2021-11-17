Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Has $472,000 Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,594,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,098,672,000 after purchasing an additional 122,489 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 22.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,191,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,794,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,204 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,462,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $564,426,000 after purchasing an additional 164,673 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,586,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,457,000 after purchasing an additional 77,356 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,621,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,094,000 after purchasing an additional 9,098 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GPC shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.86.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $136.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.54 and its 200-day moving average is $127.37. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $93.62 and a one year high of $138.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

