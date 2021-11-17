BitDAO (BIT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $178.13 Million

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 17th. BitDAO has a total market cap of $1.51 billion and $178.13 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $2.57 or 0.00004263 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BitDAO has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00069403 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00070948 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.50 or 0.00092059 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,450.26 or 1.00265814 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,203.37 or 0.06971915 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

BitDAO Coin Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO . BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

BitDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

