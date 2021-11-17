QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Raised to $175.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.88.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $181.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $203.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $183.73.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,506,647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,790,125,000 after buying an additional 490,457 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,432,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,371,003,000 after buying an additional 415,275 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,588,000 after buying an additional 4,375,459 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,180,842 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,169,797,000 after buying an additional 410,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.