Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,832 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.27% of Nasdaq worth $80,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 33.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NDAQ opened at $211.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.61 and a 200-day moving average of $186.19. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.23 and a 52-week high of $214.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 31.49%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NDAQ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.04.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total transaction of $170,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $765,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,725. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

