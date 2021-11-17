Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,365,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,207 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $83,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MGY. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,376,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 871,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after buying an additional 204,008 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,289,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108,672.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 35,862 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 165.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,487,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,247,000 after buying an additional 927,512 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Shares of MGY opened at $20.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 2.47. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $22.09.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $283.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.35 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 33.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $122,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

