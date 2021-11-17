Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Stock Price Up 11.5%

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR)’s share price rose 11.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.80 and last traded at $24.73. Approximately 32,150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,440,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.17.

MTTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Matterport in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matterport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush upped their target price on Matterport from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Matterport from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Matterport in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matterport has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.51.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter worth about $34,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter worth about $1,560,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter worth about $28,365,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter worth about $1,182,000. Finally, Untitled Investments LP bought a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter worth about $9,455,000. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

