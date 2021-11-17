Walleye Capital LLC Invests $203,000 in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 98.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 83,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,193,000 after acquiring an additional 41,129 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 12.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 924,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,280,000 after acquiring an additional 105,494 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 160.0% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,367,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total value of $4,499,818.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,450 shares of company stock worth $13,983,640. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCK opened at $220.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.21. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $168.88 and a one year high of $227.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.80 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Barclays boosted their target price on McKesson from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on McKesson from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on McKesson from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on McKesson from $247.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.25.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

