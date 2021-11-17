Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 2,792 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,792 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 33.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 26,149 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 45.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 202,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,916,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,655,000 after acquiring an additional 254,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 72.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 987,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,141,000 after acquiring an additional 415,018 shares in the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $2,723,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $84.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.10. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.55 and a 52 week high of $87.19.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 46.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.22%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SFBS. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

