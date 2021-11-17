Amalgamated Bank Acquires 1,634 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 10.0% during the second quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 14.2% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KOD. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.46.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total transaction of $776,801.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider John A. Borgeson sold 876 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total transaction of $101,107.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 258,766 shares of company stock valued at $23,916,688 and have sold 21,726 shares valued at $2,207,583. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KOD opened at $107.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.29. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.19 and a 52 week high of $171.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -24.93 and a beta of 1.39.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.14). Equities analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

