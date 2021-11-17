Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 2,149 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 7.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 200,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,936,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.5% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Aspen Technology by 120.1% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $151.89 on Wednesday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.29 and a 1 year high of $169.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.69 and its 200-day moving average is $140.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.23 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 47.03% and a net margin of 44.70%. Aspen Technology’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZPN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark lowered Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler began coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.86.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.