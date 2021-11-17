Head-To-Head Analysis: PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) & a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA)

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) and PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and PC Connection’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio a.k.a. Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PC Connection $2.59 billion 0.50 $55.76 million $2.43 20.44

PC Connection has higher revenue and earnings than a.k.a. Brands.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of a.k.a. Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.3% of PC Connection shares are held by institutional investors. 58.0% of PC Connection shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and PC Connection’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets a.k.a. Brands N/A N/A N/A PC Connection 2.31% 9.69% 6.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for a.k.a. Brands and PC Connection, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score a.k.a. Brands 0 2 7 0 2.78 PC Connection 0 0 0 0 N/A

a.k.a. Brands presently has a consensus target price of $13.56, indicating a potential downside of 10.76%. Given a.k.a. Brands’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe a.k.a. Brands is more favorable than PC Connection.

Summary

PC Connection beats a.k.a. Brands on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories. The company also provides services comprising design, configuration, and implementation of IT solutions. In addition, publishes Connected, a quarterly publication that provides informative articles on the latest technologies and industry trends; distributes specialty catalogs to education, healthcare, and government customers; and MacConnection that publishes a catalog for the Apple market. The company markets its products and services through its Websites, such as connection.com, connection.com/enterprise, connection.com/publicsector, and macconnection.com. It serves small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) comprising small office/home offices customers; government and educational institutions; and medium-to-large corporate accounts through outbound telemarketing and field sales and marketing programs targeted to specific customer populations, as well as through digital, Web, and print media advertising. PC Connection, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Merrimack, New Hampshire.

