Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stock Holdings in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,068,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58,982 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 7.49% of National CineMedia worth $30,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 111,386 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 158.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 31,950 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 383.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 149,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 118,876 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in National CineMedia during the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 11.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

In related news, insider Scott D. Felenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $34,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $296.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.48. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $6.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.78.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $31.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.24 million. The business’s revenue was up 428.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.09%.

National CineMedia Profile

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.