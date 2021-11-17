Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,761 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Lannett worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lannett during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lannett during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Lannett during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lannett during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Lannett by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 13,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lannett stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.87. Lannett Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Lannett had a negative net margin of 83.58% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lannett Company, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LCI. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Lannett from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

About Lannett

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

