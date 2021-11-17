Walleye Trading LLC Takes $543,000 Position in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:HCNEU)

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:HCNEU) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Shares of HCNEU opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03. Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $11.21.

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

