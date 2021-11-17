16,567 Shares in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,412,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 308.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 409,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after buying an additional 309,154 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $360,000. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 416,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after purchasing an additional 210,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KDNY opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.07. The firm has a market cap of $738.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of -0.04. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $21.68.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.12. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,190.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.56%. On average, analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

KDNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, Director Davis Jerel sold 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $11,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vii, L sold 510,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $7,140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,425,000 shares of company stock worth $19,952,981. 29.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

