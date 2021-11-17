45,845 Shares in Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 45,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Unity Biotechnology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,913,000 after acquiring an additional 700,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 18.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 86,848 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 14.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 155.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 18,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

UBX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.20.

UBX stock opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.62. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $9.78.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Unity Biotechnology Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

